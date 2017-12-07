BTS’ new Japanese single tops Oricon chart

The album, released on Wednesday, landed the top spot with a total of 269,861 Oricon points on the first day of release, making this the fifth time the group has shot to the top of the Japanese charts.
|“Drop/ DNA/ Crystal Snow” (Big Hit Entertainment)
The latest single album released in Japan consists of the Japanese versions of its hit tracks from the latest album “Love Yourself Seung Her,” “DNA” and “MIC Drop,” and a new Japanese original winter song “Crystal Snow.”
BTS is set to perform on Japanese channel TV Asahi’s “Music Station Super Live 2017” on Dec. 22.
By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)