Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

BTS’ new Japanese single tops Oricon chart

By Kim So-yeon
  • Published : Dec 7, 2017 - 13:55
  • Updated : Dec 7, 2017 - 13:55
BTS again proved its popularity in Japan, with its eighth Japanese single “Drop/ DNA/ Crystal Snow” notching the No. 1 spot on Oricon’s daily singles chart.

The album, released on Wednesday, landed the top spot with a total of 269,861 Oricon points on the first day of release, making this the fifth time the group has shot to the top of the Japanese charts. 

“Drop/ DNA/ Crystal Snow” (Big Hit Entertainment)
BTS first topped the Oricon charts in June 2015 with its fourth Japanese single “For You.” The group has since topped the charts with its singles, “I Need U (Japanese Ver.),” “Run (Japanese Ver.) and “Blood, Sweats & Tears.”

The latest single album released in Japan consists of the Japanese versions of its hit tracks from the latest album “Love Yourself Seung Her,” “DNA” and “MIC Drop,” and a new Japanese original winter song “Crystal Snow.”

BTS is set to perform on Japanese channel TV Asahi’s “Music Station Super Live 2017” on Dec. 22.

By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114