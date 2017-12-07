Navy erects bust of US commander in Korean War

NATIONAL

South Korea's Navy said Thursday it will unveil a bust of a late US commander in memory of his contributions to the growth of the country's naval forces during his wartime service here six decades ago.



The sculpture of Capt. Michael J. Luosey will be formally made public at a ceremony to be held at the Naval Academy in Jinhae, South Gyeongsang Province, later in the day.



Luosey served as the head of the Commander Task Group with the operational control of South Korea's Navy during the 1950-53 Korean War, while the Navy's combat operations were conducted at the order of Chief of Adm. Sohn Won-il, the nation's first chief of naval operations.





Capt. Michael J. Luosey in a file photo provided by South Korea`s Navy (Yonhap)

Luosey also led an advisory group for the nascent Navy.Having arrived in South Korea on July 9, 1950, two weeks after the outbreak of the war, he played a key role in many operations including the evacuation of South Korea's Third Division troops under siege by North Korea's military in Pohang, the Navy said.He retired in 1960 and died in 1998.The ceremony will be hosted by Rear Adm. Chung An-ho, superintendent of the Naval Academy, at the lobby of the Naval Academy's library, attended by more than 100 dignitaries including Rear Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of the US Naval Forces Korea. (Yonhap)