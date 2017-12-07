[PyeongChang 2018] PyeongChang mascots to promote Olympics in Washington

SPORTS

WASHINGTON -- The two mascots for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics will walk across central Washington this week to promote the upcoming games, the organizer said Wednesday.



Soohorang, a white tiger, and Bandabi, an Asiatic black bear, plan to meet with locals near the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument and the National Mall starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Korean Cultural Center here.





This photo, provided by the Korean Cultural Center in Washington, shows the mascots of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics -- Soohorang (L) and Bandabi. (Yonhap)

The same event will be held Sunday as well as next Saturday and Sunday.The PyeongChang Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games are slated to run from Feb. 9 to 25 and March 9-18, respectively. (Yonhap)