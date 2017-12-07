[Weather] Rainy, snowy day nationwide; temperatures to drop at night

Thursday will bring cloudy skies nationwide with light rain or snow likely in Chungcheong, Gyeongsang and Jeolla Provinces until night.
Snow, which fell Wednesday afternoon, has accumulated in various parts of the country.
|(Yonhap)
As of 8 a.m., 4.5 centimeters of snow has accumulated in Hongcheon and Pyeongchang, 3.0 cm in Wonju, 2.6 cm in Daegwallyeong, 2.5 cm in Jeongseon and 0.9 cm in Chuncheon.
The Korea Meteorological Administration advised morning commuters to take extra precautions while driving due to ice on the road.
The temperature will remain at an average level Thursday, with highs of 4 to 12 degrees Celsius across the country. The cold snap, however, is forecast to arrive at night, sending the mercury to plunge below zero Friday morning.
The fine dust level is expected to stay at a high level due to smog coming from China.
By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)