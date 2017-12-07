Doosan, imported carmakers ordered to recall 28,000 vehicles, construction equipment

BUSINESS

Doosan Infracore Co. and three imported carmakers will recall nearly 28,000 vehicles and construction machines in South Korea due to faulty parts, the transport ministry said Thursday.



This is the latest in a series of recall orders issued by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport to both domestic and foreign carmakers and other manufacturers.



Honda Motor Co., Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and Ford Motor Co. plan to recall four different models totaling 19,562 vehicles. Doosan Infracure plans to recall 35 different models, which amounts to 8,214 construction vehicles, the ministry said in a statement.





Doosan Infracore is the construction unit of Doosan Group, a plant-to-engine conglomerate.The models include Doosan Infracore's construction equipment, such as excavators and loaders, Honda's Accord sedan, Ford Motor's Lincoln MKZ midsize luxury sedan and FCA's Jeep Grand Cherokee luxury SUV, it said.The problems include a faulty rearview mirror adjustment switch in Honda's Accord, a defective waterproof brake booster cover in FCA's Jeep Grand Cherokee -- which could lead to brake failure -- and a faulty safety belt cable in the Lincoln MKZ, the statemen said.Starting Thursday, vehicle or equipment owners can visit designated repair and service centers to have the parts replaced free of charge, it said.