[Newsmaker] Is Hyundai Motor heir officially taking over?

BUSINESS

On June 4, Chung Eui-sun, the only son of Hyundai Motor Chairman Chung Mong-koo, brought himself into the public eye.



Wearing jeans and a plain white T-shirt, the 47-year-old chaebol scion stood in front of an audience to introduce Hyundai’s first compact sports utility vehicle Kona.



In what appeared to be a highly engineered marketing ploy to target young customers in their 20s and 30s, the scene made an impression on a Korean public more used to middle-aged chaebol members, stoic in tailored suits and refraining from making public speeches.



Since then, Chung began to make more frequent public appearances as a representative of Hyundai Motor, in place of his 79-year-old father.



He was with President Moon Jae-in on his first official trip to the US, became the patron of a number of sports organizations and tournaments which have been led by his father for many years, and began to replace his father in the biannual meetings of Hyundai’s overseas operation heads since July.





Chung Eui-sun (left), vice chairman of Hyundai Motor, tour an assembly line of the South Korean carmaker’s plant in Chongqing, China, on July 19. (Yonhap)

From Silicon Valley to Israel, the third-generation heir also traveled twice a month overseas this year, according to the company, to check on Hyundai’s operations around the world and to seek partnership for the carmaker’s future growth.The image of a hard-working successor has also raised a common question among watchers. Is he readying to replace his father?Rumors have been circulating that the chairman is in ill health and is not able to carry out daily works. A company official denied it, saying that the chairman is now painting “a big picture” for Hyundai and still comes to the office at “6:30 a.m., sharp.” And the vice chairman who increased external activities are being frequently seen in contrast, the official added.Despite his reputation as a prepared heir and his success in boosting the design strength of Kia, a sister company of Hyundai, Chung’s recent moves mean “practically nothing,” said Park Ju-gun, chief of Seoul-based corporate tracker CEOScore.The junior Chung has made little progress in increasing his stake in the group’s key units. He holds 2.3 percent in Hyundai Motor and none in Hyundai Mobis, de facto holding company for Hyundai Motor Group. His father Chung controls the group with his 7 percent stake in Hyundai Mobis.There has been literally no change in the group’s governance, except for its 10.5 trillion won ($10 billion) purchase of land in Samseong-dong, southern Seoul, three years ago.“It means that nothing has been decided yet. Hyundai suffering from sluggish sales also poses risks for the owner family,” said Park.The biggest problem for Hyundai is that it faces pressure from the government to cut the group’s cyclical cross-holding structure and also to seek ways to complete the power transfer from the chairman to his son at the same time, he noted.Kim Sang-jo, head of the nation’s fair trade agency, has given Hyundai a deadline to come with a plan to change the corporate governance structure by the end of this year. He pointed out that Hyundai is the only top chaebol group using a cross-holding structure to maintain the controlling family hegemony. The cross-shareholding method has been criticized for keeping families in control of corporations even with a small amount of shares.Meanwhile, other industry watchers and former Hyundai officials say that the junior Chung is capable of turning the carmaker’s deeply-rooted hierarchy and put creative vision forward.An ex-Hyundai USA official told The Korea Herald that he may have to break off from the hierarchy in management in order to successfully control the conglomerate. The rigid decision-making process coming from this management approach has blinded the carmaker from seeing the market changes coming.“American staff had very blunt conversations with him about not falling under the influence of the ‘old guard executives’ who serve his father,” he said in an email.He added that the carmaker’s lackluster performance in future-oriented projects stemmed from its rigid decision-making process, claiming that Hyundai USA’s warnings about the rise of the SUV and the decline of the sedan had been ignored by the top management.

By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)