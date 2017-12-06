Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

LIG Nex1 showcases defense systems in Colombia　

By Julie Kim Jackson
  • Published : Dec 6, 2017 - 17:24
  • Updated : Dec 6, 2017 - 17:24
South Korea’s LIG Nex1 highlighted the country’s leading defense systems at this year’s Expodefensa -- a global defense expo -- held in Bogota, Colombia, for three days from Monday. 

LIG Nex1, an aerospace and defense company, showcased its defense systems including portable ground-to-air guided weapons, medium-range ground guided weapons, Sonar, navigation radars and torpedoes at the event as part of its promotion for exports across South America, the Middle East and Asia. 

LIG Nex1’s booth showcases defense systems at the Expodefensa global defense expo in Bogota, Colombia. (LIG Nex1)

Colombia is seeking to modernize its weapons system in order to improve its defense capabilities, according to the company. The Korean government has also been supporting expanded military trade between the two nations by further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

“LIG Nex1 is operating a local office (in Colombia) to expand its market presence in Latin America to compete as one of leading defense companies in the world,” said Lee Hyun-soo, an overseas business manager at LIG Nex1, in a statement.

“Through this Expodefensa, we will expand our export business by showing the world our capabilities.” 

By Julie Jackson(juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)

LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114