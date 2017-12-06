Go to Mobile Version

Body of man discovered a week after death

By Park Ju-young
  • Published : Dec 6, 2017 - 15:37
  • Updated : Dec 6, 2017 - 15:37
A man’s decomposed body was found dead at a house in Busan, Yonhap News Agency reported Wednesday.

A security guard of the apartment went into the house after receiving a call from the man’s brother. The brother reportedly told the guard that he couldn’t get to the deceased for more than a week.

(Yonhap)

The 57-year-old man, who suffered from spinal problems, had lived alone in the house, according to the Police. There were no external injuries found on his body, the optometrist said.

A total of 27 cases of “Godoksa,” which is Korean for lonely death, were reported in Busan since June and 85 percent of the deceased were males.

