Body of man discovered a week after death

A man’s decomposed body was found dead at a house in Busan, Yonhap News Agency reported Wednesday.A security guard of the apartment went into the house after receiving a call from the man’s brother. The brother reportedly told the guard that he couldn’t get to the deceased for more than a week.The 57-year-old man, who suffered from spinal problems, had lived alone in the house, according to the Police. There were no external injuries found on his body, the optometrist said.A total of 27 cases of “Godoksa,” which is Korean for lonely death, were reported in Busan since June and 85 percent of the deceased were males.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)