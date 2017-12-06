‘Second, third BTS should be born’: Bang Si-hyuk

“I believe that a second, third BTS should be born and I believe it is possible. I will try to complete a successful model and let future (K-pop) musicians continue on in this path,” Bang said in accepting the Presidential Citation at the Korea Content Awards ceremony at Coex in Seoul on Tuesday.
Bang will be donating the 10 million won ($9,150) won prize money to UNICEF, Big Hit Entertainment announced Tuesday.
|Bang Si-hyuk delivers an acceptance speech at the Korean Content Awards ceremony at Coex Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Bang has been involved in several charity activities recently. In November, BTS and Big Hit Entertainment created the “Love Yourself” fund totaling 500 million won to assist in halting violence against children and teenagers.
BTS has blazed a trail in recent months, having its songs listed on the Billboard Charts and performing at the American Music Awards.
Bang, who has been heralded as a hit-making songwriter since the early 1990s, composed songs such as Rain’s “Bad Guy” (2002), 2AM’s “Never Let You Go” (2010) and many more.
After starting out at JYP Entertainment, he founded Big Hit Entertainment in 2005.
By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)