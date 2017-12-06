Go to Mobile Version

Korea-France Association appoints new president

By Kim Da-sol
  • Published : Dec 6, 2017 - 19:48
  • Updated : Dec 6, 2017 - 19:48
The Korea-France Association said Wednesday that it had appointed Sohn Woo-hyun as the new president.

Sohh, a visiting professor at Hallym University, was elected as the president during the association’s board meeting held Tuesday, the association said.
Sohn Woo-hyun. Korea-France Association

A journalist-turned diplomat, Sohn served as a presidential foreign press secretary and minister for cultural affairs at the Korean Embassy in Paris.
In 2014, he was named Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres -- Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters -- by the French government in recognition of his contribution to the Korea-France cultural ties. 

In 2015, he was a member of the Korean government delegation to the opening of the Year of Korea in France.

