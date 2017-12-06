Korea-France Association appoints new president

NATIONAL

Sohn Woo-hyun. Korea-France Association

The Korea-France Association said Wednesday that it had appointed Sohn Woo-hyun as the new president.Sohh, a visiting professor at Hallym University, was elected as the president during the association’s board meeting held Tuesday, the association said.A journalist-turned diplomat, Sohn served as a presidential foreign press secretary and minister for cultural affairs at the Korean Embassy in Paris.In 2014, he was named Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres -- Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters -- by the French government in recognition of his contribution to the Korea-France cultural ties.In 2015, he was a member of the Korean government delegation to the opening of the Year of Korea in France.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)