[Photo News] Line Friends x Castelbajac artworks on sale in Seoul

|LINE FRIENDS X CASTELBAJAC -- French pop artist Jean-Charles de Castelbajac shows limited-edition works of art created in collaboration with Line Friends at the Art Major Cafe in Gangnam, Seoul, Wednesday. The four types of collaborative art pieces, designed by Castelbajac, feature Line Friends characters Brown, Cony and Sally. A total 400 pieces are available for sale. (Line Friends)
