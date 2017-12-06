Go to Mobile Version

[Photo News] Line Friends x Castelbajac artworks on sale in Seoul

By Sohn Ji-young
  • Published : Dec 6, 2017 - 15:38
  • Updated : Dec 6, 2017 - 15:39

LINE FRIENDS X CASTELBAJAC -- French pop artist Jean-Charles de Castelbajac shows limited-edition works of art created in collaboration with Line Friends at the Art Major Cafe in Gangnam, Seoul, Wednesday. The four types of collaborative art pieces, designed by Castelbajac, feature Line Friends characters Brown, Cony and Sally. A total 400 pieces are available for sale. (Line Friends)


LINE FRIENDS X CASTELBAJAC -- Limited-edition works of art created by Jean-Charles de Castelbajac in collaboration with Line Friends are on display at the Art Major Cafe in Gangnam, Seoul, Wednesday. The four types of collaborative art pieces, designed by Castelbajac, feature Line Friends characters Brown, Cony and Sally. A total 400 pieces are available for sale. (Line Friends)

