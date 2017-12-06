[Weather] Temperatures to rebound by midday, rain or snow expected

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A powerful cold front remains nationwide Wednesday morning, having lows of minus 5 to 8 degrees Celsius.As of 5 a.m., Seoul recorded minus 3.6 C, Incheon minus 2.2 C, Suwon minus 2.5 C, Chuncheon minus 6 C, Daejeon minus 2.9 C, Gwangju minus 3 C and Busan minus 1.1 C.The temperature, however, will rebound by midday with highs ranging from 3 C to 10 C, returning to average weathers for December.Cloudy skies are expected across the country, as rain or snow is set to fall from the night.Seoul, the Gyeonggi and Chungcheong provinces, and the east coast of Gangwon Province will receive up to 1 centimeter of snowfall, while inland Gangwon Province areas will have 3 to 10 cm of snow.Fine dust levels will remain average throughout the day.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)