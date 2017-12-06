Ex-US defense secretary open to nuclear armament of Korea, Japan

NATIONAL

WASHINGTON -- A former US defense secretary said Tuesday it would be "preferable" for South Korea and Japan to build independent nuclear capabilities in the face of North Korea's growing nuclear threat.



William Perry, who served in the Clinton administration from 1994-1997, said that option would be better than deploying US nuclear weapons to the allies.



"I do not think it's necessary or desirable to deploy nuclear weapons again in South Korea and Japan," he told a forum here. "But I do think it's preferable for those countries to get an independent nuclear force."





Former Defense Secretary William Perry (AP)

Calls to redeploy US tactical nuclear weapons to South Korea have grown especially among the country's conservative political parties amid North Korea's repeated nuclear and ballistic missile tests.Last week the communist regime launched what it claimed to be a new and highly advanced intercontinental ballistic missile capable of delivering a nuclear weapon to the entire US mainland.Perry said the US should first provide "solid reassurance" to both allies that its commitment to extended deterrence is "real and will be honored.""If we can do that, then over time we will work with North Korea to stop them from getting a nuclear arsenal," he said. "I don't see that happening today. I think we have to stabilize the situation with our allies first."While Perry was in office, the US and North Korea signed an agreement to halt the regime's nuclear weapons program in exchange for economic aid. The deal later fell through.Talks with Pyongyang are still useful, Perry said, but only with lowered expectations.North Korea cannot be expected to give up its nuclear arsenal readily, although it might happen over time, so talks should aim to lower the risk of an accidental war, according to the former secretary.The US should initially propose a freeze on nuclear and missile testing in exchange for economic and security assurances, such as building on the now-shuttered inter-Korean industrial park in North Korea's border city of Kaesong, he added. (Yonhap)