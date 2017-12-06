US B-1B bombers to fly over Korea in joint exercise

NATIONAL

The United States will deploy B-1B Lancer strategic bomber aircraft to Korea on Wednesday as part of a combined air combat training, a defense source said.



The long-range, multi-mission supersonic bombers, based in Guam, plan to conduct bombing drills together with South Korea's fighter jets.



The source would not specify the number of B-1Bs to come here and the exact schedule of their sortie.



The US usually sends two B-1Bs to the peninsula either in the wake of North Korea's provocations in a show of force or on routine flight training missions.





A B-1B Lancer strategic bomber of the U.S. flies over Korea, flanked by South Korea`s fighter jets in this undated file photo. (Yonhap)

A pair of B-1Bs were deployed to South Korea in early November days ahead of President Donald Trump's regional trip.South Korea and the US have been holding the annual Vigilant ACE air force practice, which is to run through Friday.Two dozen F-22 and F-35 stealth fighters of the US are taking part in the exercise, along with more than 200 other warplanes of the two countries. (Yonhap)