NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

(Yonhap)

The National Weather Service reported that several waterspouts were seen at waters off Jeju Island Tuesday morning.Waterspouts, simply tornadoes that form over water, are often spotted off the shores of Jeju Island and Ulleung Island.The phenomenon is dubbed “Yongoreum” in Korean, which means that a dragon is coming up. It was once said that waterspouts form when a dragon escalates to the sky.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)