Lee Young-ae donates for independent film

ENTERTAINMENT

Actress Lee Young-ae (SIFF)

Actress Lee Young-ae made a donation to support the Seoul Independent Film Festival.According to the festival’s organizer on Tuesday, Lee has donated to the fest her entire salary from her appearance on JTBC reality show “Suitable for General Viewing,” which features independent filmmakers working on a short film.Lee appeared in the reality show as an actress for a short film directed by Lee Kyung-mi.The actress is well known for her charitable works. Earlier this year, she donated 150 million won ($132,000) to help low-income mothers.Her latest donation will be used in contribution to SIFF’s award fund for actors in indie films.The 43rd edition of SIFF, Korea’s only competition film festival for indie films, has been running since Thursday and will continue to Friday.(mjk625@heraldcorp.com)