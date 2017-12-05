Go to Mobile Version

Fire breaks out at Busan sponge manufacturing factory

By Catherine Chung
  • Published : Dec 5, 2017 - 16:47
  • Updated : Dec 5, 2017 - 16:47
A small fire quickly spread through a sponge manufacturing factory in Jangnim-dong in western Busan on Tuesday at 1:50 p.m.

Ten factory workers managed to escape the blaze, but the smoke created panic from local residents. 

(Yonhap)

The fire burned 728 square meters of the factory and was extinguished after 35 minutes. There are no apparent casualties from the fire.

Busan Fire Department Safety Headquarters reported that following a weather forecast of high dryness in Busan and the accompanying potential risk of fire, they had dispatched a helicopter and 51 fire trucks to extinguish the rapidly expanding blaze.

Local police are investigating what sparked the fire.

By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)

