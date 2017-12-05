[Photo News] Love Thermometer Tower warms hearts

The makeshift thermometer is annually erected by nonprofit organization Community Chest of Korea around the end of the year as a fundraiser for “neighbors in need.”
This year’s charity event started Nov. 20 and will continue for 73 days through Jan. 31.
The mark on the thermometer goes up a degree each time the raised money notches 1 percent of the target figure. The meter on Tuesday shows the temperature at 13 degrees Celsius.
This year’s target figure is 399.4 billion won ($367 million), up 2 percent from last year.
|(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
By Park Hyun-koo (phko@heraldcorp.com)