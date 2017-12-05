Go to Mobile Version

[Photo News] Love Thermometer Tower warms hearts

By Park Hyun-koo
  • Published : Dec 5, 2017 - 15:35
  • Updated : Dec 5, 2017 - 15:35
People of Seoul pass by the Love Thermometer Tower at Gwanghwamun Square, Tuesday.

The makeshift thermometer is annually erected by nonprofit organization Community Chest of Korea around the end of the year as a fundraiser for “neighbors in need.”

This year’s charity event started Nov. 20 and will continue for 73 days through Jan. 31.

The mark on the thermometer goes up a degree each time the raised money notches 1 percent of the target figure. The meter on Tuesday shows the temperature at 13 degrees Celsius.

This year’s target figure is 399.4 billion won ($367 million), up 2 percent from last year. 

(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
By Park Hyun-koo (phko@heraldcorp.com)

