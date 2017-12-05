Korea Post launches Visa debit card for overseas travelers

BUSINESS

Korea Post President Kang Seong-ju (left) poses with actor and spokesman Hwang Jung-min, who became the first subscriber to the service, to mark the launch of the Visa debit card service at Incheon Airport on Tuesday. /Korea Post

State-run postal service provider Korea Post said Tuesday it has launched Visa debit cards for overseas travelers.The debit card issued by Korea Post can be used at any overseas location that takes Visa, to withdraw money from ATMs overseas and to make online purchases from international websites.“We will do our best for our debit card business to achieve two goals, of making profits and providing public benefits,” said Kang Seong-ju, president of Korea Post.Korea Post said the trial service began in August through its employees in order to provide stable services for customers.To mark the launch of the service, the organization will waive commission fees when customers withdraw from ATMs overseas from Dec. 5 to Jan. 31.“We are happy to work with Korea Post to provide a debit card and we will make the service safer and more convenient,” said Iain Jamieson, chief of Visa Korea.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)