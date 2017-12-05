Zion. T, Lee Moon-sae’s ‘Snow’ sweeps charts

As of Tuesday, the song sits at the top of eight major music charts including Melon, Bugs Music, Genie and Mnet.
The two singers met on the SBS music program “Fantastic Duo” last year and kept in touch, eventually deciding on a collaboration, Zion. T said at a showcase in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Monday.
|Zion. T performs at a showcase for his new song “Snow” at the CGV Cheongdam Cine City on Monday. (Yonhap)
“It was such an honor to collaborate with Lee,” Zion. T said. “He is my psychological mentor. He has created the emotion of Korean music.”
The stirring ballad sings of present and past loves, featuring the voices of both Zion. T and Lee. The song, written and composed by Zion. T, has been arranged by pianist Yun Seok-chul and Slom.
Zion. T, who debuted in 2011, has gained popularity with numerous hits including “Yanghwa Brdg,” “No Make Up” and “$ponsor.”
Singer-songwriter Lee, active since 1978, is heralded as an icon of Korean pop. Many of his hit songs have been remade by younger singers, including Big Bang who sang a remake version of “Red Sunset Glow.”
By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)