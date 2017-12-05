Korean teens give awards to lawmakers for using good language

NATIONAL

Teenagers gave awards to lawmakers at the 5th Sunfull National Assemblyman Awards Ceremony, Friday, for using good language.The Sunfull Movement, headed by Min Byoung-chul, professor at the College of International Studies at Kyung Hee University, held the ceremony jointly with the Sunfull National Assembly Committee.“The meaning of this awarding lies in that the youth have monitored and picked the exemplary grown-ups. If the adults set examples by using good language, it would positively contribute to the youth’s education,” said Min.The awardees were selected by a team of 237 high school and college students, called National Sunfull Youth Press, who have analyzed the written records of the National Assembly for two months from September.A total of 33 lawmakers were picked out to be using commendable class of proper language during their assembly activities. Jointly winning the Sunfull Grand Awards were Rep. Seo Hyung-soo, Kim Seon-dong, Chang Byoung-wan, Cheong Yang-seog and Roh Hoe-chan.The Sunfull Movement was launched in 2007 in the aftermath of chain incidents of Korean celebrities’ taking their own lives after being plagued by malicious online comments.The Sunfull Movement takes the lead in spreading condolence and encouraging messages in the case of global disasters and crisis such as the US Sandyhook shooting tragedy, China Sichuan earthquakes, France Paris terror attacks, Japan Kumamoto earthquakes, Australia forest fire and Hurricanes Maria, Irma and Harvey.More than 7,000 schools and institutions, both domestic and worldwide, are taking part in the Sunfull Movement.