BTS ranks 28th on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Mic Drop'

ENTERTAINMENT

BTS (Mnet-Yonhap)

K-pop group BTS' latest song "Mic Drop" has reached No. 28 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart making it the first Korean boy band to make it into the crucial top-40 list, according to the US music publication."Mic Drop," featuring hip-hop artist Desiigner and remixed by Steve Aoki, debuted on the Billboard main chart, backed by 9.8 million first-week US streams and 45,000 downloads for the week of Dec. 16, Billboard reported on Monday (US time), citing Nielsen Music.The song, originally listed on the album "Love Yourself: Her," was released again as a remix on Nov. 24.BTS became the first Korean group to land on the top 40 of Billboard's key index, breaking the previous record of 67th it had set with "DNA" in October. South Korean rapper-singer PSY peaked at No. 2 in 2012 with "Gangnam Style," No. 5 in 2013 with "Gentleman" and No. 26 in 2014 with "Hangover" as a solo artist.The group's latest feat follows its recent media blitz in America, starting with its performance at the American Music Awards last month. The band also appeared on three high-profile television shows -- "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and "The Late Late Show with James Corden."Last Friday, BTS won the Artist of the Year Award at the Mnet Asian Music Awards for the second straight year. The band is scheduled to hold concerts for home fans at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul from Friday to Sunday. (Yonhap)