Senior UN official to visit N. Korea this week

NATIONAL

NEW YORK -- A senior United Nations official will visit North Korea this week for "wide-ranging" discussions, a spokesman said Monday amid heightened tensions over the regime's latest missile test.



Jeffrey Feltman, undersecretary general for political affairs, will travel to Pyongyang Tuesday to discuss "issues of mutual interest and concern" with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho and others, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. He plans to stay for four days.





North Korean leader Kim Jong Un talking to soldiers during his visit to an artillery unit. (Yonhap)

"The visit is in response to a longstanding invitation from the authorities in Pyongyang for policy dialogue with the UN," he told reporters, according to multiple news reports. "It will be a wide-ranging discussion."Feltman's visit will come a week after North Korea test-fired a new intercontinental ballistic missile apparently capable of striking the entire US mainland.He will meet with North Korean government officials, UN officials and the diplomatic corps there, the spokesman said. (Yonhap)