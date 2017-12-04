GS Group donates W5b to help Pohang quake victims, have-nots

The donation has been delivered to Community Chest of Korea. About 1 billion won will be spent to support residents in the earthquake-stricken city of Pohang in North Gyeongsang Province, while the remaining 4 billion won is to be spent on helping the underprivileged in the nation, the group’s officials said.
GS Group Chairman Huh Chang-soo (GS Group)
“The group hopes this holiday season donation will help people who have been suffering from the damage after the earthquake, and support poverty-stricken people,” the officials said.
Since Nov. 16, GS Group and its affiliates have been engaging in activities to help victims of the Pohang earthquake, the group said in a statement.
GS Retail has provided food and other supplies to local residents who suffered from the quake. The group’s refiner unit GS Caltex also delivered winter necessities, including some 500 blankets, for people in need.
Apart from the latest donation, executives and employees at other GS Group affiliates have been holding volunteer activities and donations in line with the group chairman’s commitment to corporate social responsibility.
“Companies should take the initiative to help the marginalized in our society,” GS Group Chairman Huh Chang-soo said.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)