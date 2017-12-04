Turkish PM to visit Korea this week

NATIONAL

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will arrive in South Korea this week for talks with Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, Lee's office said Monday.



Yildirim will arrive in the country Tuesday for a two-day visit, leading a delegation of 60 people, including senior government officials, lawmakers and business leaders.



While in Seoul, he will also meet with National Assembly Speaker Chung Se-kyun, attend a ceremony to open a new Turkish Embassy building and hold a meeting with business leaders, the office said.





A photo provided by the EPA of Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim (Yonhap)

Turkey fought alongside South Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War and sent the fourth-largest contingent to help the South repel invading communist troops from North Korea.The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1957 and have since worked closely together in various areas. The two sides upgraded their ties to a "strategic partnership" in 2012.(Yonhap)