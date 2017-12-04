Prosecutors to question top aide to ex-President Lee over election-meddling allegations

NATIONAL

Prosecutors will call in a former top aide to former President Lee Myung-bak for questioning on Tuesday over allegations that the military's cyberwarfare command attempted to interfere with the 2012 presidential election, officials said.



Kim Tae-hyo, a Sungkyunkwan University professor who served as a senior secretary to Lee, is suspected of involvement with the cybercommand's operations to write Internet comments to sway public opinion in favor of then ruling party candidate Park Geun-hye.



Park ultimately won the election against her opposition Moon Jae-in, though she was removed from office earlier this year due to a massive corruption scandal involving one of her longtime friends. Moon succeeded her after winning the presidential election in May.





Kim Tae-hyo (Yonhap file photo)

Kim has been asked to appear at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office by 10:30 a.m. as a suspect, officials said.Last week, investigators raided Kim's home and office, and seized documents and computer files related to his duties as a presidential secretary.The investigation of Kim and other top presidential officials during the Lee administration is considered a step toward ultimately investigating the former president. Lee has recently categorically denied any knowledge or involvement in the military's alleged political interference.The investigation, however, has recently suffered a setback from a court decision to release the former national security adviser, Kim Kwan-jin, and former Deputy Defense Minister Lim Kwan-bin, who had been arrested on charges of involvement in the cyberoperations. (Yonhap)