Korea, France to hold high-level talks to discuss NK issues

NATIONAL

Senior diplomats of South Korea and France will meet in Seoul this week to discuss cooperation against North Korea's growing nuclear and missile threats, the foreign ministry here said Monday.



Lee Do-hoon, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, will meet with his French counterpart Nicolas de Riviere on Tuesday, according to the ministry.





Lee Do-hoon, Special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs. (Yonhap)

The high-level meeting on nuclear issues, the second of its kind, is intended for discussions on their coordinated countermeasures against North Korea's recent missile provocation and to deepen cooperation on its continued nuclear ambitions.On Wednesday, North Korea announced that it successfully tested a new ICBM capable of hitting anywhere in the US, declaring that the launch marks the completion of its nuclear armament.The test came after the North had not carried out major provocations since Sept. 15, casting cold water over cautious expectations that efforts will resume to contain tensions on the Korean Peninsula through talks and negotiations. (Yonhap)