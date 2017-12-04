Taeyeon won’t face indictment, dog unrelated to accident

ENTERTAINMENT

Taeyeon(S.M. Entertainment)

Taeyeon of Girls‘ Generation admitted that her recent traffic accident was caused by her error, Seoul police said Sunday evening.But the officials denied rumors that the K-pop star’s three-month-old dog -- sitting on the passenger‘s seat at the time -- was related to the accident.Seoul Gangnam Police Station summoned the singer Saturday and questioned her for 20 minutes, during which she said she failed to keep an eye on the road when the accident occurred. Taeyeon also vowed to compensate the victims.Police said it will not be requesting the prosecutors to indict Taeyeon.Last week, Taeyeon drove her Mercedes into a K5 taxi, causing the vehicle to crash into another Audi van. She was uninjured but two passengers in the taxi and the driver of the Audi vehicle suffered injuries.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)