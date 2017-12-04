Go to Mobile Version

John Park to appear on JTBC’s ‘Politics Desk Meeting’

By Kim So-yeon
  • Published : Dec 4, 2017 - 15:46
  • Updated : Dec 4, 2017 - 15:46
Korean-American singer John Park will make a guest appearance on JTBC’s political news show “Politics Desk Meeting" on Wednesday.

It will mark the second celebrity appearance on the show following singer Kim Jang-hoon’s appearance in January.

“We invited John Park as his ‘Smile’ conveys the message of healing that no matter how hard it gets, there will be days when you can smile,” the show’s production team said referring to the singer’s latest single “Smile” released on Tuesday. 

John Park (Music Farm)
On Wednesday’s show, Park will perform his track “Smile” and have an interview with announcer Gang Ji-young who hosts the show.

“Politics Desk Meeting” features JTBC’s political reporters explaining recent political events, presenting their news items, discussing each item together and then deciding on the headlines of the news items.

The news show airs at 5:10 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

John Park will hold a concert titled “Mono” at Samsung Hall at Ewha Womans University in Seoul from Friday to Sunday.

By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)

