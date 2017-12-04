[Weather] Rainy, cloudy skies for the start of the week

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A strong cold front sweeping across the nation will cause the temperature to drop Monday morning.Temperatures will dip to minus 2 degrees Celsius in Seoul, minus 2 C in Chuncheon, 2 C in Daejeon, 4 C in Gwangju and 7C in Busan. Daytime highs will rebound midday with the temperatures ranging 1 C to 12 C nationwide, about 4 C to 5 C lower than Sunday.Less than 5 millimeters of rain will fall in Jeolla, Gyeonggi, Gangwon, Chungcheong Provinces and Jeju Island by morning. Rainfall may develop into snow in a few parts of Jeolla, Gangwon Provinces and Jeju Island.A dense fog is visible on Monday morning, so early commuters should use extra caution when driving.The fine dust level will remain bad by midday nationwide but is projected to be normalized from the afternoon due to strong winds.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)