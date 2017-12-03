UNESCO opens meeting on intangible cultural heritage on Jeju Island

NATIONAL

Yonhap

A meeting of UNESCO's intergovernmental committee tasked with preserving intangible cultural heritage opened on South Korea's southern resort island of Jeju, the Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA) said Sunday.The 12th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage is taking place at the island's International Convention Center from Dec. 4-9.The CHA said it is the fourth time that the committee has held the forum in Asia, after Chengdu, China, in 2007, Tokyo, also in 2007, and Bali in 2011.Around 1,000 people from 175 countries are expected to attend the six days of meetings to promote "the objectives of the Convention, provide guidance on best practices and make recommendations on measures for the safeguarding of the intangible cultural heritage," according to the UNESCO website.They also will "examine requests submitted by States Parties for the inscription of intangible heritage on the Lists as well as proposals for programs and projects. The Committee is also in charge of granting international assistance."During this session, applicants for "intangible heritage" including Naples' art of pizza twirling and Basel's famous Fasnacht carnival, will also be discussed. (Yonhap)