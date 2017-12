LIFE&STYLE

Jenny Kim, 24, won the title of Miss Supranational 2017 on Friday in Poland, marking the first time a Korean has won the major international pageant.Kim is a student of Ewha Womans University in Seoul, where she is pursuing a double major.In January, she represented Korea in the Miss Universe pageant 2017.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)