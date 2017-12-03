HMP Law to hold blockchain seminar on Dec. 15

|(HMP Law)
“As often happens, legal and regulatory systems lag behind new technology, and struggle to catch up with new developments.” HMP Law said in a release. “Some governments see cryptocurrencies and tokens as an opportunity for innovation, others see them as a threat, while still others remain skeptical.”
The seminar will take place at Grand Convention Center near Dangsan Station in Seoul from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event is co-sponsored by TokenPost, a news outlet that focuses on cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies.
By Son JI-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)