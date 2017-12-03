HMP Law to hold blockchain seminar on Dec. 15

BUSINESS

(HMP Law)

South Korean law firm HMP Law said Sunday it will hold a blockchain seminar on Dec. 15 to explore and compare the regulatory environments of different legal jurisdictions including Korea.HMP Law will invite legal experts from Korea, the United States, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Switzerland and Estonia to be speakers at the seminar. The speakers, including partner of HMP Law Ahn Chan-sik, will outline current legal frameworks and the future outlook.“As often happens, legal and regulatory systems lag behind new technology, and struggle to catch up with new developments.” HMP Law said in a release. “Some governments see cryptocurrencies and tokens as an opportunity for innovation, others see them as a threat, while still others remain skeptical.”The seminar will take place at Grand Convention Center near Dangsan Station in Seoul from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event is co-sponsored by TokenPost, a news outlet that focuses on cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies.By Son JI-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)