BTS becomes first K-pop band to enter UK, German charts

ENTERTAINMENT

BTS performs at the Mnet Asian Music Awards at the Hong Kong Asia World Expo Arena on Friday. (Yonhap)

BTS became the first K-pop band to have a song listed on top 100 single charts in Germany and the UK, its agency Big Hit Entertainment said Saturday.The boy band’s remix of the song “MIC Drop,” originally released in September, ranked 46th on the UK’s official top 100 single charts. The song ranked 71st on Germany’s official top 100 single charts.The song’s original Korean version -- written by Pdogg, Supreme Boi, Bang Si-hyuk, J-Hope and RM -- is included in BTS’ album “Love Yourself: Her.”The new version released in November was remixed by American DJ Steve Aoki and features rapper Desiigner.Seven-piece boy band BTS -- consisting of Jin, J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- has been making ripples in the global pop scene. It topped Google searches in the US after performing at the American Music Awards last month, and won the best artist award at the Mnet Asian Music Awards in Hong Kong on Friday.By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)