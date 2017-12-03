‘EXO-L, you are wonderful fans’: EXO after winning at 2017 MAMA

ENTERTAINMENT

EXO poses for a picture before a press interview at the 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards held at Asia-World Expo in Hong Kong on Friday. (Mnet)

(Mnet)

HONG KONG -- K-pop group EXO expressed its gratitude to fans after winning the album of the year award at the 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards at Asia-World Expo in Hong Kong on Friday.It was the fifth consecutive year that the group had received the grand prize, or Daesang, at the annual awards.EXO also won the Mwave global fans’ choice award at this year’s event. Its member Chen’s collaboration track with Dynamic Duo, “Nosedive,” won the best collaboration award, while the group’s subunit EXO-CBX won the best Asian style in Japan award.During a press interview held after the ceremony, EXO attributed its victory to fans.“I’d like to especially thank our EXO fans because they are the ones who gave this award to us tonight,” Suho said. “Therefore I’d like to share this honor with our fans around the world. To respond to their support, we will always try harder to prepare better music and better performances in the future.”“We received various awards including the Daesang tonight. As you (the fans) gave us these awards, we will continue to be humble and try our best to keep showing good performances in the future. I want to tell you EXO-L (fans of EXO) that you are wonderful fans!” Kai said.The group also commented on its performance at Friday’s awards show.“We have shown a new performance tonight. We are not 100 percent satisfied with it, but we are very proud to have this wonderful performance in front of all our fans,” Kai said. “If you feel happy watching our performance, that makes us happy too.”By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)