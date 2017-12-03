US trade watchdog to open probe on SK hynix's possible violations

BUSINESS

Washington's trade watchdog decided to open an investigation into South Korea's No. 2 chipmaker on allegations that it infringed patents of a US company, industry sources said Sunday.



The US International Trade Commission said the move came as the California-based chipmaker Netlist Inc. claimed that SK hynix Inc. memory modules violated its intellectual property rights.





(Yonhap)

Last month in a separate case, the trade watchdog said SK hynix did not violate patents of Netlist's server memory products through an initial determination.The latest probe is set to cover SK hynix's headquarters in Seoul, as well as the US-based SK hynix America Inc. and SK hynix Memory Solutions. (Yonhap)