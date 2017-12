BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

Bakers work at a Paris Baguette store in Seoul on Friday. The bakery chain said Friday that its third-party corporation dubbed “Happy Partners” has launched as an alternative to the existing hiring system, judged illegal by the Labor Ministry, by improving wage and benefits and unifying the job supervision channel. According to the firm, 70 percent of the bakers hired through contractors do not wish to be directly hired by the company as ordered by the ministry. ( khnews@heraldcorp.com