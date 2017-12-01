Top diplomats of S. Korea, Canada talk over phone on N. Korean missile launch

NATIONAL

The top diplomats of South Korea and Canada agreed to work together more closely on reining in North Korea's nuclear and missile development during a phone call on Friday, the foreign ministry in Seoul said.



Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland held a 20-minute conversation over the phone to discuss their joint response to North Korea's ballistic missile launch on Nov. 29, the first weapons test by the regime in nearly 11 weeks.



"Both ministers expressed serious concerns over the North Korean provocation and agreed to step up cooperation between the two countries in order to continue all possible diplomatic efforts, including sanctions and pressure, to block North Korea's nuclear and missile capabilities," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.





North Korea ICBM Hwasong-15 (AP)

The Canadian minister highlighted the importance of "continuously pursuing a diplomatic solution" to the North Korean nuclear issue and referred to Canada's push to hold a meeting of foreign ministers from countries concerned with the issue. Kang expressed her support for the plan, according to the foreign ministry.Canada is reportedly working with the United States to organize a multilateral forum on fighting North Korean threats, which would involve South Korea and Japan, as well as 16 countries that are part of the United Nations Command. (Yonhap)