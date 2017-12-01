Twice Christmas song to appear on repackaged album

ENTERTAINMENT

Twice (JYP Entertainment)

Twice fans will be able to celebrate the upcoming holiday season with Christmas single “Merry & Happy,” which will be included in its new album.JYP Entertainment on Friday released the track list for “Merry & Happy,” due out on 6 p.m. Dec. 11, which is a repackaged edition of the girl group’s first studio album “Twicetagram.”The track is one of the new songs that will be included on the new record, along with “Heart Shaker.” JYP said that it is a Christmas song, lyrics of which were written by the agency’s head producer Park Jin-young.Arguably the hottest K-pop girl group of today, Twice has continued its streak of hit songs such as “Likey,” which is nearing 100 million views on YouTube.In this year’s Mnet Asian Music Awards, the group won the song of the year award for the second consecutive year with “Signal.” It won with “Cheer Up” last year.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)