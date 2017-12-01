[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

LIFE&STYLE

Millennium Seoul Hilton is offering a cozy staycation package for the winter holidays through Feb. 28 next year.The Winter Escape Package offers accommodation in a deluxe room with a view of the city, a buffet breakfast for two at Cafe 395, two gingerbreads and access to a fitness center and swimming pool. The package starts from 240,000 won and is only Korean citizens or foreigners with an alien registration card. There is an additional charge of 50,000 won on Dec. 23, 24, 30 and 31 and Feb. 8-24 next year.Millennium Seoul Hilton now has a gorgeous Christmas tree, manger scene and Christmas Alpine Village with running miniature trains through Jan. 21 next year. The hotel is located adjacent to the new Seoullo 7017 walking trail. For reservations and inquiries, call (02) 317-3000.Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel’s restaurant, Feast, is offering a seasonal buffet with premium grilled meat, seafood and beverages through Dec. 31.Feast’s popular unlimited seafood section features steamed snow crab, king shrimps, scallops, abalone, corb-shell and assorted mussels and clam at lunch (85,000 won) and dinner (125,000 won), alongside roasted turkey. Dinner buffet offers additionally grilled lobster tails and tuna sashimi. Unlimited red, white, sparkling wines and draft beers are available. Desserts include a variety of mouth-watering strawberry cakes and desserts. For reservation and inquiry, call (02) 2211-1710/1711.Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel will offer a Christmas-special lunch buffet of chicken wings, grilled turkey and beef on Dec. 25 from noon to 2:30 pm at its Grand Ballroom.The dishes are followed by sweet desserts, and for children a dance and photo-taking session with robot and cartoon characters are available. The promotion is 94,000 won for adults and 66,000 won for children under 13. For more information and reservations, call (032) 835-1143.The hotel will also feature a Christmas Eve dinner at the Grand Ballroom as part of an accommodation package. The dinner includes king crab, avocado salsa and smoked salmon salad, winter mushroom veloute, Kranitta, tenderloin steak, grilled lobster, Montblanc cake and coffee and cookies. The dinner is 94,000 won for adults and 55,000 won for children below 13, while the package is 350,000 won. Call (032) 835-1143 for the dinner and (032) 835-1004 for the package.Park Hyatt Seoul’s The Timber House is offering a happy hour course menu priced at 59,000 won per person. It features Japanese appetizers, izakaya dishes and shellfish noodles, with unlimited sake and Japanese beers daily from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Dec. 31.The course meal includes seasoned ark shells with a wasabi dressing, shrimp and caviar cooked with katsuo broth, tamagoyaki with cream and shrimp and bacon-wrapped asparagus with teriyaki sauce. Other dishes include kushiyaki, yukjeon and empanadas. Japanese-style shellfish noodles are prepared as the main dish with Manila clams, spicy udon dashi and vegetables. Desserts include white chocolate and Pepero.For reservations and inquiries, call The Timber House (02) 2016-1291 or Park Hyatt Seoul (02) 2016-1234.The Ibis Ambassador Seoul Myeong-dong is offering two winter packages.The “Escape in the City” package features accommodation, drinks and fine dining ideal for single travelers. The package -- starting from 120,000 won and available through Feb. 28 next year -- includes a one-night stay in a standard room and a food and beverage voucher for use at La Table Buffet Restaurant and Le Bar, located on 19th floor of the hotel.The “Romantic Retreat” package -- at 160,000 won and available from Dec. 22-31 -- includes a one-night stay in a standard double room with a bottle of wine and a cheese platter delivered to the room.Guests have access to the sauna, fitness center and wireless services. For reservations and inquiries, call (02) 6361-8888.