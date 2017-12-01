[Travel bits] Festivals, sights around Korea

LIFE&STYLE

Lotte Word Christmas Festival will be held from Nov. 11 to Dec. 31 with “Christmas Miracle” theme. Visitors can see Christmas decorations hung everywhere at the festival site.The event is held at Lotte World in Songpa-gu, Seoul and is open to visitors of all ages.For admissions and other information, refer to the homepage (http://www.lotteworld.com). It offers information in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese, Thai, Russian, Vietnamese, Indonesian and Mongolian.The Little Prince Lighting Festival of Petite France in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, is being held throughout the Petite France Park, with illuminated landscapes at nighttime.Buildings and streets as well as Christmas trees have been decorated. There are also events such as puppet performances, magic performances and plaster art experiences.Operating hours are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and admission fees are 8,000 won for adults, 6,000 won for middle and high school students and 5,000 won for children.The event is open to visitors of all ages from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28.For more information in Korean, English or Chinese, visit www.pfcamp.com.Herb Island -- located in Pocheon -- will be hosting the annual Lighting & Illumination Festival until Dec. 31.With its 300-meter wish tunnel, a lavender field lit up in various colors and more, Herb Island aims to get visitors in the holiday spirit.Inspired by European Christmas markets, the festival offers various events, including Christmas-themed soap, tree and candle-making, a Christmas cookie market, roasted turkey, and others.Admission to the Herb Island Lighting & Illumination Festival ranges from 4,000 won to 6,000 won. For more information, visit www.herbisland.co.kr.The Christmas Fantasy festival at Everland celebrates the upcoming holidays with bright, illuminating decorations along with endless carol music.The highlight of this year‘s event is the “White X-mas Parade” with fluttering artificial snow dancing to the carols. The parade will take place once a day beginning Nov. 18 starring Everland’s mascots and Christmas characters such as Santa and Rudolph. Special performances will also be available during the event.The festival will be from Nov. 18 to Dec. 31, and is open to visitors of all ages.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese, visit the homepage (www.everland.com).E-World Starlight Festival is held with 10 million lights in E-World and 83 Tower in Daegu.Hot air balloons, roses, light decorations and other events will catch people’s eyes at this carnival-like festival.The events start at night and large trees are decorated along the 200-meter Light Road, as well as an Umbrella Road, Carnival Road, and photo zone created by 1,000 lights. The festival continues until Feb. 28.It is held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday through Thursday, and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Friday through Sunday. It is open to visitors aged 5 or older.Call the travel hotline at 1330 for information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.