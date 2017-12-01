[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

On the night two brothers move into a new home, the older sibling Yoo-seok (Kim Moo-yeol) is kidnapped by a group of unidentified criminals. Younger brother Jin-seok (Kang Ha-neul) is haunted by hallucinations, both visual and auditory, since that day on. Yoo-seok miraculously resurfaces 19 days later with no memory of his disappearance or capture, but seems different. While tailing his returned brother, who disappears without explanation every night, Jin-seok discovers a horrendous truth.A motley crew of passengers are on board the luxurious Orient Express, from a missionary (Penelope Cruz) and exotic Russian countess (Judi Dench) to a questionable art dealer (Johnny Depp), when a murder occurs within the train’s compartments. An avalanche in the Alps prompts the train to come to a halt, and eccentric Belgian detective Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) seizes on the opportunity to solve, in time, the baffling murder-mystery and uncover the culprit who is aboard the train.Ambitious, ruthless prosecutor Park Hee-soo (Yoo Ji-tae) decides to venture outside the law and enlist the help of a gang of scammers to trap another renowned scam artist. Skilled scammer Hwang Ji-sung (Hyun Bin) is central to the plan, hatching a grand scheme to help Park and catch his father’s killer. Prosecutor Park goes on to form precarious ties with politicians and does not hesitate to delve into the illegal to achieve his ambitions.Superman (Henry Cavill), the defender of mankind, has died. The villainous alien military officer Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds) has seized this opportunity to lead an army of Parademons into Gotham City, in search of the three ancient Mother Boxes scattered across Earth. Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) and his newfound ally Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) gather a team of heroes and outcasts including Barry Allen (Ezra Miller), Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) and Victor Stone (Ray Fisher) to fend off the impending threat.