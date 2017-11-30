Partial strike on Seoul Subway Line No. 9

NATIONAL

Seoul Line 9 Operation Co. union members hold signs with a slogan calling on the French parent company to take responsibility for labor issues. (Yonhap)

A subway car malfunction on Line 9 caused major delays Thursday morning, which coincided with the first day Seoul Line 9 Operation Co. union went on strike. (Yonhap)

Unionized workers at Seoul Subway Line No. 9 went on a partial strike Thursday to protest working conditions. According to the subway operator, the service will not be immediately affected and maintain regular schedules.The union of Seoul Line 9 Operation Co., the private railway operator, staged a rally Thursday near Seoul City Hall, in which they announced the launch of a 6-day strike. Union leader Park Ki-beom said at the rally that the strike is to protest to long work hours and short staffing problems at Subway Line No. 9. Park claimed that Seoul Line 9 Operation Co. has been unresponsive to the union’s demand on the excuses of its parent companies Transdev and RATP, France-based international transport operators, having control over administration.Seoul Line 9 Operation Co. announced via official statement Thursday that the company engaged in multiple negotiations with the union over the past year, but failed to produce a deal. The company said the subway operation will be staffed with non-union workers and new hires to maintain the regular schedule.On Thursday morning, the first day of the strike, two subway cars malfunctioned on the line, causing major delays during rush hour. The company said that the delay Thursday morning was caused by a technical problem irrelevant to the strike.(mjk625@heraldcorp.com)