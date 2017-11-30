Posco Daewoo signs $60m deal in Pakistan

Under the deal, Posco Daewoo will supply plant equipment to Century Paper & Board Mills, one of the largest paper making companies in Pakistan.
|Posco Daewoo CEO Kim Young-sang (left) shakes hands with Century Paper & Board Mills President Iqbal Ali Lakhani, after signing a $60 million contract in Karachi, Pakistan, Wednesday. (Posco Daewoo)
Posco Daewoo will take the charge of the architectural design of the new paper making plant, as well as the purchase, delivery and installation of equipment. Construction will be carried out by a local company.
The deal was the second with Century Paper & Board Mills, the company said. Posco Daewoo signed a similar deal with the Pakistani company in 2005.
