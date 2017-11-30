New KOICA chief takes office, vows to improve S. Korea's development assistance

NATIONAL

The new chief of the Korea International Cooperation Agency, the government agency for international development assistance, took office Thursday, vowing to step up the effectiveness of South Korea's aid to developing countries.



Lee Mi-kyung, a former five-term lawmaker affiliated with the ruling Democratic Party, was sworn in as the president of KOICA.



"Regrettably, Korea's official development assistance architecture remains fragmented, characterized by duplications, weak linkages between programs and inadequate follow-ups over the past three decades," Lee said in her inaugural speech. "This weakens the status and functions of KOICA as a dedicated agency responsible for delivering grants.



"As the new president of KOICA, I believe this is the most crucial policy issue that needs to be addressed sooner rather than later. This is not about raising KOICA's profile. This is essential to improving the effectiveness, transparency, accountability and systematic operation of Korea's ODA," she said.





(Yonhap)

As the ODA agency revamps itself, values like human rights, gender equality and co-prosperity of mankind through sustainable development and global peace will be at the core of its work, she said."I am confident that Korea's ODA can shine when we uphold and safeguard these basic principles. I dream that KOICA will play a vibrant role in fostering responsible global citizenship in Korea and realizing a world of co-prosperity and shared growth where human dignity and peace can be safeguarded and sustainable development can take root," she said.Lee also urged KOICA to focus on helping achieve the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, a collection of 17 global goals for the period of 2016-2030, especially in areas in which the agency has expertise, including quality education, good health and well-being, clean water and sanitation, and zero hunger. (Yonhap)