[Photo News] KT&G aims to quadruple overseas sales by 2025

KT&G’s CEO and President Baek Bok-in (sixth from right) pose for a photo with some 150 employees at a global vision declaring ceremony held at the company’s headquarters in Daejeon on Thursday. The firm, South Korea’s top tobacco maker with 60 percent market share, vowed to increase sales volume overseas fourfold by 2025, targeting important markets in the Middle East, Russia, central and southern America and Africa. The company marked 941.4 billion won ($865.8 million) in overseas sales last year. (khnews@heraldcorp.com)