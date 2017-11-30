Woman dies after getting tooth extraction in Gwangju

NATIONAL

A woman who suffered from a rare disease called muscular dystrophy died after getting a tooth extraction at a dental clinic in Gwangju Wednesday, Yonhap News Agency reported.The 34-year-old woman went into temporary shock and showed difficulty in breathing after the procedure and was taken to the emergency room of a general hospital. She died two hours later.At the time of her death, she weighed only 28 kilograms due to the disease and poor dental conditions, police said. Muscular dystrophy, a hereditary disease, is known for causing progressive loss of strength and breakdown of skeletal muscles over time.A family member of the woman requested an autopsy to figure out the cause of death.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)