Woman dies after getting tooth extraction in Gwangju

By Park Ju-young
  • Published : Nov 30, 2017 - 14:26
  • Updated : Nov 30, 2017 - 14:26
A woman who suffered from a rare disease called muscular dystrophy died after getting a tooth extraction at a dental clinic in Gwangju Wednesday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The 34-year-old woman went into temporary shock and showed difficulty in breathing after the procedure and was taken to the emergency room of a general hospital. She died two hours later.

At the time of her death, she weighed only 28 kilograms due to the disease and poor dental conditions, police said. Muscular dystrophy, a hereditary disease, is known for causing progressive loss of strength and breakdown of skeletal muscles over time.

A family member of the woman requested an autopsy to figure out the cause of death.

By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)

