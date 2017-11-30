Go to Mobile Version

Two injured in crash while trying to avoid swan

By Kim Min-joo
  • Published : Nov 30, 2017 - 11:56
  • Updated : Nov 30, 2017 - 13:08
Two men were injured in a two-vehicle crash late Wednesday, reportedly triggered by a swan.

According to police, the accident happened on the Seoul-bound side of the Jungbu Expressway in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province. The driver of a sedan slammed on the brakes to avoid a swan, causing the truck behind to crash into the car’s rear end. 

Two men were injured in a two-vehicle crash late Wednesday, reportedly triggered by a swan on Jungbu Expressway. (Yonhap)

Both drivers were injured and were sent to a hospital.

Police found at the scene a white bird presumed to be a swan, and notified an animal protection group. 

