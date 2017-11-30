Two injured in crash while trying to avoid swan

NATIONAL

Two men were injured in a two-vehicle crash late Wednesday, reportedly triggered by a swan.According to police, the accident happened on the Seoul-bound side of the Jungbu Expressway in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province. The driver of a sedan slammed on the brakes to avoid a swan, causing the truck behind to crash into the car’s rear end.Both drivers were injured and were sent to a hospital.Police found at the scene a white bird presumed to be a swan, and notified an animal protection group.(mjk625@heraldcorp.com)