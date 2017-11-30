Britain summons NK envoy to protest ICBM test

NATIONAL

The British foreign ministry has summoned North Korean Ambassador to London Choe Il to condemn North Korea's latest inter-continental ballistic missile test, a US broadcaster said.



On Wednesday, Pyongyang fired the Hwasong 15 ICBM, which flew the highest and longest in its missile test history, claiming the missile is able to hit the mainland US.



"I summoned the North Korean Ambassador to the Foreign Office to make clear to him our condemnation of the latest ballistic missile test," Minister for Asia and the Pacific Mark Field was cited by Radio Free Asia as saying in a statement.





British Minister for Asia and the Pacific Mark Field (R) meeting reporters during a visit to Seoul in August 2017. (Yonhap)

Missile tests will create only insecurity and deepen the North's isolation, although it claims they will bring security and prosperity to its people, Field said.The ministry also renewed a travel advisory that warned British people not to visit the North, pointing out that tensions on the Korean Peninsula are escalating due to the latest test, the broadcaster said. (Yonhap)