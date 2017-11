BUSINESS

South Korea’s industrial output dropped in October from the previous month, ending three consecutive months of a rise mainly due to a slump in the auto industry, data by Statistics Korea showed Thursday.Compared to the previous year, industrial output also dipped 5.9 percent as of last month.Production of vehicles dipped 11.3 percent last month from September.Production dropped 1.1 percent on-month in the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries, while the service sector also lost 1.7 percent, while retail shed 2.9 percent on-month.But Statistics Korea said that it is a brief adjustment and that the upward trend would continue.